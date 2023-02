Share · View all patches · Build 10484691 · Last edited 6 February 2023 – 03:09:22 UTC by Wendy

Monster News

The newest minigame is Monster News! Choose an appropriate facial expression based on the headline for an appropriate and compelling news broadcast. Headlines are randomly chosen from a list of 16: 8 positive and 8 negative.

This brings the total number of minigames up to 35.

Bug Fixes