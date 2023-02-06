ALPHA 230205: New unmanaged dedicated server mission, FlockCMD rework and more!

Fixed
- Notifications were only displayed after pausing and unpausing the game
- Object was free in the hand when trying to connect to an object without free slots
- Scrollbar position was not reset when switching pages in the FlyBird browser
- Refresh button in list of dashboard on DCControl
Updated
- Reworked the appearance of ShopIT.whs
- New way to open doors not based on physics, with automatic closing in 5 seconds
- Completely reworked FlockCMD (currently only available inside DCControl.whs, but ready to be used as a standalone application or operating system)
- Reworked orders page of ControlHost.whs
Added
- Date and time
- "hardwareinfo" package available for install via FlockCMD
- Mission "Install a unmanaged dedicated server"
Removed
- 3D/2D button when using FlockOS
Changed files in this update