 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Web Host Simulator update for 6 February 2023

ALPHA 230205: New unmanaged dedicated server mission, FlockCMD rework and more!

Share · View all patches · Build 10484675 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed

  • Notifications were only displayed after pausing and unpausing the game
  • Object was free in the hand when trying to connect to an object without free slots
  • Scrollbar position was not reset when switching pages in the FlyBird browser
  • Refresh button in list of dashboard on DCControl

Updated

  • Reworked the appearance of ShopIT.whs
  • New way to open doors not based on physics, with automatic closing in 5 seconds
  • Completely reworked FlockCMD (currently only available inside DCControl.whs, but ready to be used as a standalone application or operating system)
  • Reworked orders page of ControlHost.whs

Added

  • Date and time
  • "hardwareinfo" package available for install via FlockCMD
  • Mission "Install a unmanaged dedicated server"

Removed

  • 3D/2D button when using FlockOS

Alpha access via Ko-Fi: https://ko-fi.com/WebHostSimulator
Discord: https://discord.com/invite/JuyyPbZ

Changed files in this update

DEV WINDOWS Web Host Simulator Depot 1318992
  • Loading history…
BETA WINDOWS Web Host Simulator Depot 1318994
  • Loading history…
BETA macOS Web Host Simulator Depot 1318995
  • Loading history…
BETA Linux Web Host Simulator Depot 1318997
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link