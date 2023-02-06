Hurt feedback, better stabbing, still with network items bug.

⚔🎇🌟First of all, I would like to welcome all the new adventurers and Maze delvers!⚔🎇🌟
I messed around with the network items bug and it seems to be working better except when loading mags/clips into guns, and especially if you give your loaded gun to another player, I’m working on fixing that.
Also, today after a long time I played with 3 players, and it was very laggy, so not sure if in the future the game will continue supporting up to 3 players, however for the next week or 2 I will be working on bugs, optimization and quality of life. Talking about quality of life, please be patient regarding the sockets/pockets, the game in the future will change how it works, since I might transition this into a RPG instead of a Rogue Lite, that means that weapons might be fixed for each player, and if the player grabs their pistol, only the pistol ammo will appear, just like Boneworks or Onward.
Thank you King Dravonis, JackalOfAllTrades, WMan22, Novoxs, Zaros for your feedback and helping me test the game.
Now onto the Update News.
Bugs fixed and Improvements made
-
Improved stabbing opponents, sometimes opponents will still glitch a little, specially while trying to get up while being stabbed. However now if you stab an opponent, it will stop whatever they are doing and after a while they will move away from you while removing the blade from them.
-
Also wherever the opponent is damaged, they will put their hands on the wound, giving a realistic feedback.
-
Made shotgun pump harder to pump.
-
Made opponents run faster towards players and spawn closer, so there will be less delay of opponents coming towards the players.
-
Made opponents ring the alarm about 10 to 20% faster.
Changed files in this update