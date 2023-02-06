Friend or Foe Patch Notes [BU12]

Hello Players!

First of all I want to thank you all for your engagement and feedback the last couple of days.

I have had a further look on the "sawhorse" situation, and this patch features a new buildable sawhorse that can be built without the need to find a blueprint first. The only catch is that it can't be placed on foundations/floors like the current sawhorse can. Let me know if you think this is an improvement or not, and if you have anything else on your mind!

Below is the usual list of other changes and additions:

New

Moved the sawhorse up to one of the platforms in the treehouse.

Added planks that can be picked up beside the new location of the sawhorse.

Added a new sawhorse made with logs that can be built without a blueprint, but it can only be placed on the ground and not on foundations or floors.

Fixes

Fixed a bug where pumpkins did not spawn.

Fixed a bug where corn did not spawn.

Fixed a bug where two arrow recipes would have the same name.

Fixed a bug where players would lose stamina when pressing “spacebar” while swimming.

Fixed a bug where crafting recipes would disappear when interacting with the sawhorse.

Fixed a bug where resources would not be picked up properly after interacting with a bed.

Fixed a bug where quickslot would stay highlighted even with no item in it.

Fixed a bug where leaf blanket would cost 4 leaf not 40.

Manual fixes

If you have issues where you cannot use resources to build with after the update, dropping the resource with “G” first and picking it up again should resolve the issue.