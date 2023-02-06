- Updated the credits.
- Fixed an issue where the Sharpshooter and the Decorated Veteran had the wrong parameters.
- Fixed an issue where collecting points with Brick wouldn't count.
- Fixed an issue where dying at a boss and restarting would put you back to the hub instead of to the title screen.
- Fixed an issue where some objects would disappear in Peppibot Factory.
- The game now detects your gamepad as soon as it boots up.
Pizza Tower update for 6 February 2023
Patch Notes v1.0.193
Patchnotes via Steam Community
