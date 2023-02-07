Some changes

- Drag items option in inventory and bank
- Group functionality activated
- Buff Demon and Naak
- Chance of legendary drop for a single player from Demon and Naak
- Adjust item total stats necessary for legendary bronze, silver and gold
- Nerf xp from Tier 2 and Tier 3 mobs
Kaion Tale MMORPG update for 7 February 2023
