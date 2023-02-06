Terminus: Zombie Survivors - Fire and Crafting Update Out Now! (v0.9.7)

Hey everyone!

The Fire and Crafting Update (v0.9.7) is now live on the default branch! Thank you so much for all of your feedback during the beta period, it really did help me test and balance the game.

This update introduces a new fire and animal trapping system as well as a big change in the crafting and trading system - it also includes 1 new occupation, 7 new traits, and 51 new items.

Here's a teaser!



New Fire System

A new fire system has been introduced. I’ve added fire-related items such as Molotov Cocktails, Fire Extinguishers, and Fire Suits. Fire will burn items on the floor and also furniture. When zombies pass a tile that is on fire, they will be set on fire and their HP will continuously decrease.

New Animal Trapping System

Six new animal traps have been added so you can now catch animals yourself. All traps can be crafted, and I’ve implemented a new UI for placing them. Each trap has different materials, targets, and placement locations, so use them however you want. (A Dead Bird has been added to the list of dead animals, and you can also catch it!)

New Recipes and Crafting System Rework

I reworked the crafting system around the Dexterity stat. The crafting speed now differs from your Dexterity. You can craft the majority of the 50+ new items from this update, including spears and bows!

I should mention that I received a lot of help from you, especially on this part. Thank you all for your awesome ideas!

In addition, there are many other changes, such as an improved backpack UI and a revamped trading system. Check out the full patch notes below for more details. As always, thank you for playing Terminus.

Have fun playing! 🔥⚒️

Best,

In-geon

---------------------- Full Patch Notes ----------------------

Art

Added fire and soot art.

Added the top view art of the zombie on fire and the burning effect in the attack window.

Added fire extinguisher use motion.

Added art for using pillows and blankets while sleeping.

Added top view art for animal traps.

Added attack effects when using slingshots, bows, and crossbows.

Made the fog of war brighter during the day.

Reworked overall items’ art sizing to fit the improved backpack UI.

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where construction workers would not get diseases when killing decayed zombies with furniture.

Fixed a bug where planting crops consumed 5 AP differently than displayed AP.

Fixed a bug where zombies would sometimes not look player even though they recognized the player.

Fixed a bug where the character would not wake up when clicking the Take All or Drop All buttons.

Fixed a bug where zombies couldn’t find their way through cars in railroad places.

Fixed an occasional crash when changing screen modes.

Fixed a bug where you couldn’t click on companions when they were sleeping on the couch.

Content

Added a new occupation: Engineer

Added 51 new items: Molotov Cocktail, Fire Suit, Fire Extinguisher, Stick, Thread, Stone, Scrap Metal, Scrap Plastic, Bone Glue, Dead Bird, Bone, Slingshot, Crude Bow, Shortbow, Longbow, Crossbow, Crude Arrow, Wooden Arrow, Wooden Spear, Knife Spear, Long Knife Spear, Machete Spear, Long Machete Spear, Primitive Fire Starter, Fire Starter, Stone Knife, Stone Axe, Stone Hammer, Metal Knife, Wood Needle, Bone Needle, Needle, Lockpick, Makeshift Animal Trap, Rat Trap, Snare Trap, Bird Trap, Box Trap, Cage Trap, Hand Crank Generator, Advanced Hand Crank Generator, Glass Bottle, Burn Ointment, Rag Shirt, Pillow, Makeshift Pillow, Blanket, Makeshift Blanket, Recipe Book, Repair Kit, Advanced Repair Kit

Removed the following items: Tool Parts, Sewing Tools

Added 7 new perks: Trapper (Unique), Jack of All Trades (Unique), Scrap Collector, Avid Recycler, DIY Enthusiast, Bookworm, Pickpocket

Gameplay

Adjusted the cost of all traits overall. Traits that cost two or more were changed: Deep Sleep 2 → 5, Reading Lover 5 → 7, DIY Lover 5 → 7, Thick Skin 11 → 3, Infection Resistance 14 → 4, Cautious 7 → 9, Light Eater 9 → 11, High Endurance 9 → 11, Optimist 9 → 11, Thorough Preparation 8 → 10, Petty Thief 6 → 9, Drug Addict 10 → 8, Strong Body 10 → 6, Very Strong Body 12 → 8, Healthy Body 10 → 12, Very Healthy Body 12 → 14, Quiet 6 → 8, Shooting Training 8 → 10

Changed the effect of DIY Lover — Morale increases by half the AP spent crafting.

Changed the effect of Reading Lover — Morale increases by half the AP spent reading.

Changed the effect of Homeless — You can sleep outside the building. Sleep quality does not go below 100%.

Added unique traits that only some occupations can select. The occupation can choose unique traits at no trait cost.

Added Trapper as a unique trait to Park Ranger.

Added Jack of All Trades as a unique trait to Engineer.

Changed Soldier’s initial stats — health 2 → 3, agility 1 → 0

Changed Martial Artist’s initial stats — Strength 1 → 0, Combat 2 → 3

Changed Doctor’s initial stat — Observation 2 → 3

Changed Firefighter’s unique perk from Tool Expertise to Rescue Expertise (reduced durability loss of axes and crowbars).

Changed Firefighter’s starting item to a Crowbar.

Removed Wrench from Driver’s starting items.

‘On fire’ status effect is added when a zombie passes over a tile with fire.

Some melee weapons can make ranged attacks up to 2 distances.

Slingshot, Crude Bow, and Shortbow hit chances are affected by Dexterity (up to +100%), Longbow hit chance is affected by Strength (up to +50%) and Dexterity (up to +100%).

Different recipes now have different work amounts. Crafting is completed when AP is consumed to complete the work amount.

Some crafting recipes require campfires or tools (such as knives and needles) to craft. Tools are not consumed during crafting; only durability is reduced.

You can learn recipes by reading Recipe Books.

Added crafting speed stat. Dexterity determines the default.

Added crafting speed bonus to Bone Needles and Needles.

Sticks and Stones can be found on tiles outside buildings.

There is a small chance to get Bones when killing special zombies.

Arrow’s accuracy is added to base weapon accuracy.

A dead bird is added outside the building periodically.

Feathers can be obtained from dead birds.

Changed clothes to be repaired with a needle and thread instead of sewing tools. The thread continues to be consumed each time it is mended, and the needle can be used continuously until its durability is exhausted.

Consolidated the Materials category into the Other category.

Changed Material option to Other in the sandbox.

Changed Battery’s category to electronics.

You have to be wearing clothes for item effects such as temperature and defense to take effect.

Added encumbrance to clothing items. Move and Attack AP gradually increase according to the sum of encumbrance.

If the sum of the encumbrance is ten or higher, you become Over-Emcumbered and can no longer wear clothes.

The durability of your clothing and bedding you use continues to decrease.

Reduced Severe Headache penalty from -5 AP, -50% sleep quality to -4 AP, -40% sleep quality.

Set Metal Sheets as single-use weapons, same as Planks.

Increased the minimum water resistance of Umbrellas and Raincoats to 30%.

The number of pages in the Guidebooks has been unified to 20.

AP required to dismantle changed from 2 to 1.

Melee weapons can be dismantled to obtain scrap metals. (Excluding wooden weapons)

Rags can be dismantled to Threads.

When disassembling electronics, you can get Scrap Plastic in addition to Electronic Parts.

Rubbing alcohol and tools such as axes and hammers can be used as fuel.

Changed the fuel effects of lumber, wooden bats, nail bats, and barbed wire bats from 1→2.

Breaking the locked window creates a glass shard on the floor.

Cutting the chain link fence creates a wire on the floor.

Increased the value of pistols by about 25% and lowered the value of strong antidepressants by about 5%.

Changed the trade penalty with fortified houses/other survivors to affect the value of individual items rather than the total.

When your Fortified House/Other Survivors have -10 to -1 reliability, their item values are increased by 100%-10%.

Fixed initial reliability with fortified houses/other survivors at -10.

Changed tradeable reliability with other survivors from 0 to -5.

Items sold to fortified houses no longer disappear immediately.

Due to changes to the trading system, the effectiveness of the Bargaining skill has been changed from 1 penalty reduction to a 20% reduction.

Increased maximum number of Bargaining from 3 to 5.

Added Fire Resistance to Firefighter Zombies.

The calculation of water resistance and fire resistance has been modified to be multiplication.

Taking fire damage has a chance to burn you.

Increased chance of salt and pepper being found in restaurants.

Changed Makeshift Knife to Glass Knife.

Sound

Added sound effects for using items: feather plucking, putting on/taking off, primitive fire starter, fire starter, hand crank generator, advanced hand crank generator, fire extinguisher, burn ointment, throw molotov cocktail, emptying bottle

Added attack sound effects: Bow, Crossbow, Slingshot

Added fire ambient sounds.

Localization

Modified term so that ‘Accuracy’ is a weapon attribute and ‘Hit chance’ is used for a result value.

UI