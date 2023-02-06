 Skip to content

Monster Girl Manager update for 6 February 2023

v0.94 Patch Notes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bugs:

  • Fixed a number of crashes that were triggered by overflows activating during status scripts
  • Fixed ghost telekinesis not having a description
  • Fixed angel revive causing revived girls to incorrectly load their skills.
  • Fixed faun horn aim sprites
  • Fixed crash caused when entering spacebar as a keybinding. Note that because gamemaker recognizes the spacebar value as 0, in order to use spacebar as a keybind I had to rebind it to another value. This means you will no longer be able to use the spacebar in the naming menus.

Mod Support:
Golem Crown portrait sprite will now check for all 3 colors

Balance:

  • Blood Moon will now generate red orbs when you kill an enemy, rather than whenever you inflict bleed.
  • Werewolf boss is more likely to summon wolves and checks it health before healing.

