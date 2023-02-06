v0.94 Patch Notes

Bugs:
- Fixed a number of crashes that were triggered by overflows activating during status scripts
- Fixed ghost telekinesis not having a description
- Fixed angel revive causing revived girls to incorrectly load their skills.
- Fixed faun horn aim sprites
- Fixed crash caused when entering spacebar as a keybinding. Note that because gamemaker recognizes the spacebar value as 0, in order to use spacebar as a keybind I had to rebind it to another value. This means you will no longer be able to use the spacebar in the naming menus.
-
Mod Support:
Golem Crown portrait sprite will now check for all 3 colors
Balance:
- Blood Moon will now generate red orbs when you kill an enemy, rather than whenever you inflict bleed.
- Werewolf boss is more likely to summon wolves and checks it health before healing.
Changed files in this update