Major update to the "The Forest of Drizzling Rain" remake

A major update (ver. 2.0.6) of the remake "The Forest of Drizzling Rain" will be released today, Monday, February 6, at 18:00 JST!

The remake version, which was first released in Japanese in 2022, has upgraded the visual and story aspects from the previous version released in 2013, and was a big hit among fans.

This major update further enhances these aspects.

The new version has been further enhanced with a variety of "expressions" in various scenes so that everyone can immerse themselves more fully in the world of the film.

(1) Power up the visual aspect

The exterior of the Azakawa Village Museum, the Child Eater Cave, and the ruins of an abandoned mine have been given more vivid details, and the stamps that can be collected in the "Stamp Rally" mini-game now have different designs for each location.







(2) Brushed up production - new missions introduced.

New scenarios have also been added for users who have already experienced the game to the fullest.

In order to solve "new problems" for the residents of Azakawa Village, you can try your hand at "catching chickens" and "gathering wild vegetables".



These updates will also be reflected in the translated versions (English, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, and Korean) to be released the day after tomorrow.

For those of you who are interested in the remake of "The Forest of Drizzling Rain," and for those of you who have already done a lot of work on it, I urge you to step into Azakawa Village!

To purchase, please visit the Steam Store page below

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2106810/

■Release date of the translated version：February 8

※Release time will be announced at a later date

■Developer：Makoto Sanada

■Publisher：Game Magazine

■Japanese version price：1,680 yen

■Languages supported：Japanese, English, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Korean

©真田まこと / vaka, Inc.