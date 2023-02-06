Territory – Alpha 5.55 – Fixes

Fixed
- Dynamic resource spawns still not working
- Stopped Dingy float boats moving on their own
- Metal and Wood Footsteps
- Quests still not working in MP (Note: Currently quests will only work for the host player in server hosted MP games)
- Changed some player spawn config to hopefully fix the spawning in roof issue. Requires further testing
Changed
- New games now start with a lockpick, some bandages and a small amount of coin. I know this is quite tough but the intention is the reward of building up weapons and your base will be much greater if it is all hard earned. There are plenty of early game weapons and tools now to be able to survive. Pick your battles wisely until you are ready.
