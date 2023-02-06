 Skip to content

Junkyard Fury 2 update for 6 February 2023

New Upgrade - Enemy Detection

Share · View all patches · Build 10484398 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added a new upgrade, Enemy Detection! This allows you to locate pursuing vehicles with the radar, as well as others that happen to appear and wait for you. It doesn't work on all instances, as some instances are intended to be special use, but this will be effective for most instance encounters.

