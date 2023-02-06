Added a new upgrade, Enemy Detection! This allows you to locate pursuing vehicles with the radar, as well as others that happen to appear and wait for you. It doesn't work on all instances, as some instances are intended to be special use, but this will be effective for most instance encounters.
Junkyard Fury 2 update for 6 February 2023
New Upgrade - Enemy Detection
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update