UPDATE 2023-02-06

■ Battle
Battle Item: Change Weapon
- Use another tank's weapon close to you for 1 turn
- Attack power increased by 10%
■ Event
Selling Valentine's Tank Skin (limited time 2/1~2/20)
- Available for purchase in the tank skin menu
- Photon, Desto, Octo + Turtle, JD, J Frog, Phoenix added
Free Valentine Jewel Gift
- All players who log in within the period will receive it via game mail.
■ Dungeon
Added a function to zoom in and out of the entire dungeon map
Zones 9-5, 9-6, 9-7, 9-8 added
Changed files in this update