GunboundM update for 6 February 2023

UPDATE 2023-02-06

■ Battle
Battle Item: Change Weapon

  • Use another tank's weapon close to you for 1 turn
  • Attack power increased by 10%

■ Event
Selling Valentine's Tank Skin (limited time 2/1~2/20)

  • Available for purchase in the tank skin menu
  • Photon, Desto, Octo + Turtle, JD, J Frog, Phoenix added
    Free Valentine Jewel Gift
  • All players who log in within the period will receive it via game mail.

■ Dungeon
Added a function to zoom in and out of the entire dungeon map
Zones 9-5, 9-6, 9-7, 9-8 added

