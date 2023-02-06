 Skip to content

Please Teach Me Onedari Shogi update for 6 February 2023

Notice of Patch "Ver.1.1" Distribution

Share · View all patches · Build 10484371

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Delivery Date
　February 6, 2023
Bug Fixes
Fixed a bug that prevented users from obtaining the achievement "I think I like you a lot"
Fixed a bug that caused the game to become inoperable after a game.

