Patch 0.8.7.A - Bug fixes as we prepare for Multiplayer (coming soon!)

Hey mighty gladiators - still in the process of bringing Multiplayer online but it's literally just one more thing to fix and then I can get it live ( the syncing gladiators bug that I mentioned in the last update ). Last week I was busy working on a mobile port of the game to Android and didn't much time to look at multiplayer but I'm locked in on in this week and hope to have a fix before the end of the week.

Meanwhile, here's a bunch of bugfixes and balances based on your feedback. Thank you so much for all the reports, helps make the game better. I much prefer this to those impatient types who find a bug, or don't win instantly with one particular character build ( "This game has no balance!") , then they give the game a thumbs down review and refund the game instead of maybe talking to me to see if there's ways I could improve or fix the game.

These aren't the kind of players I want anyway - they are not true heroes and it's probably better they watch the real gladiators from the comfort of the stands .... haha! But that is why I appreciate you guys so much, all your awesome feedback has genuinely helped make the game so much better since it was first launched in Early Access.

I salute you guys!

Cheers, Oliver Joyce

Whiskeybarrel Studios

V 0.8.7.A (Feb 06 2023)

--- BATTLE CHANGES / FIXES ---

• Dungeon Boss Armour values have been significantly lowered

• Fixed a bug where you could repeat the same three survival battles each time once you were already champion.

--- SHOP FIXES CHANGES ---

• Fixed incorrect Helm of the Republic inventory picture

• Fixed a bug where you could unmake an item without having enough gold to do so.

• Fixed a bug where you could unmake a 'grey item' after unmaking an enchanted item.

• Increased amount of items available for sale in shops

--- MISC FIXES AND CHANGES ---

• Potential fix for incorrect item prices upon reloading a different savegame after quitting to title screen

• Potential fix for adventure panels not disappearing on completion and being repeatable