SimRail PATCH 06.02.2023

Dear RailFans

Today's patch is mainly focused on scenery fixes, due to the fact that some programmers are on vacation to recover from the hard work on the release of SimRail EA, but as you can see, we are constantly working on improvements for you. 🛠👷

Among other things, Sosnowiec Południowy signal box is now available (with temporary computer equipment) & the Chinese language has been added.

CHANGELOG:

STOCK

-ED250 coupler model fixed

-Elf EMU model fixes

-EU07 shunt lever animation fixed

-ED250 keybinds fixed

-ET25 TrackIR improvements

SCENERY

-floating track underlay and buffer stop at Sędziszów fixed

-floating passengers at Sędziszów grounded

-duplicate buildings between Jaroszowiec and Wolbrom fixed

-Brwinów platform collision fixed

-Sędziszów platform collision fixed

-Jaktorów TOP position corrected

-level crossing at Katowice fixed

-W3 signal at Dorota fixed

-distant signal at Dąbrowa Górnicza Huta Katowice fixed

-level crossing at Dąbrowa Górnicza Huta Katowice fixed

-high voltage caution sign at Opoczno Południe fixed

-catenary fixed at Warszawa Wschodnia

-floating SBL signal at Jaktorów fixed

-water body near Juliusz fixed

-W1 sign added near Pruszków

-platofrom information signs at Grodzisk Mazowiecki fixed

-pure-hearted cyclist removed their bicycle from Sędziszów station building

-duplicate station building at Łazy fixed

-grass removed at Szeligi side tracks

-floating road at Warszawa Wschodnia station fixed

-floating Warszawa Wschodnia station building fixed

-Warszawa Wschodnia platform 5 building collision fixed

-duplicate building at Jaroszowiec Olkuski fixed

-fence collision at Opoczno Południe fixed

-electric line crossing tracks between Kozłów and Starzyny fixed

-bridge model near Juliusz fixed

-grass removed from Dąbrowa Górnicza signal box

-W6 sign between Charsznica and Wolbrom corrected

-axle counters at Gajówka added

-Warszawa Stadion catenary fixed

-wrong W28 sign between Katowice and Katowice Zawodzie corrected

-missing track underlay added between Sosnowiec Dańdówka and Sosnowiec Południowy

-Sędziszów depot model fixed

-blinking ramp textures at Sędziszów fixed

-Dąbrowa Górnicza Wschodnia platform texure fixed

-ironworks building model at Dąbrowa Górnicza Wschodnia fixed

-axle counters at Zarzecze added

-Warszawa Wschodnia terrain fixed

-road near Opoczno Południe fixed

-W6 signs added between Kozłów and Starzyny

-catenary collision fixed at 127km at CMK

-National Stadium model changed

-traffic flow under bridge near Dąbrowa Górnicza Huta Katowice improved

-signs near Dąbrowa Górnicza Południowa fixed

-unnecessary We4 signs at Dąbrowa Górnicza Wschodnia and Psary removed

-missing W8 sign at Katowice Zawodzie added

-missing W32 sign at Zawiercie added

DISPATCHER MODE

-Sosnowiec Południowy signal box now available with temporary computer equipment

-Pilichowice computer desktop fixes

-non-existent derailer removed from Opoczno control computer

OTHER

-Koleje Mazowieckie Elf EMU now has the correct livery in the menu

-spelling error in the main menu fixed

-Chinese language support added

-smoother tree transitions.