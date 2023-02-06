Hi players i already made the new update for the game, now adding new enemies and achievements, unlock achievements only in single player mode, also made some chanegs to fire and bombs graphics thanks and regards.
Girls vs Zombies update for 6 February 2023
2023 First Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update