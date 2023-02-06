 Skip to content

Girls vs Zombies update for 6 February 2023

2023 First Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10484248 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi players i already made the new update for the game, now adding new enemies and achievements, unlock achievements only in single player mode, also made some chanegs to fire and bombs graphics thanks and regards.

