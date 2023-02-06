HUGE TECH TREE UPDATE!

It's finally here! A huge overhaul of the tech tree adding over 450 new nodes to it!

Other more minor changes are also part of this update, feel free to read the notes below!

UPDATE NOTES:

Removed some nodes from the tech tree

Added 173 Stat related nodes to the tech tree

Added 15 crit related notes to the tech tree

Added 30 gold related nodes to the tech tree

Added 20 power level related nodes to the tech tree

Added 15 boss related nodes to the tech tree

Added 70 effect/modifier related nodes to the tech tree

Added 40 bullet related nodes to the tech tree

Added 40 ult related nodes to the Tech Tree

Added 62 recycling / synergy related noted to the Tech Tree

Added 105 other new nodes to the Tech Tree

Reworked the structure of the tech tree

Reworked the tech tree related achievements

Fixed the tech tree zoom

Added sound and visual effects to the tech tree

Made practice mode harder

The No Filler gamemode now enabled all slots from the start

Changed the way confusion works on enemies and bosses

Refunded all Gold spent on the old Tech Tree

Removed some cards from the tech tree unlocking them by default

Tech tree nodes now change their outline color based on their status

Added the ability to change the time scale on the preview screen

Added a % under each character representing progress

Sped up Howard's dialogue during tutorial sections

Howard now tells the player that they can hold down to advance dialogue faster

Howard now tells the player about the swap slots button

Howard now briefly mentions that white flashes on the damage view screen are crits

Howard now briefly mentions that the player is in practice mode in the tutorial

Changed the default Swap Slots keybind for Controllers

Changed the color of Critical Hits to white on damage view in the preview window

Slightly changed the way goldgain works

Buffed the armour of the basic enemy

Reduced the Threshhold for bloom

Cards no longer lose a level when refreshing a modifier or effect

Fixed a spelling mistake in a tip

Fixed a bug where the regular cursor was visible on game launch if custom cursor if enabled

"Fixed" the impossible to fix red particle bug (I hope...)

Changed some of the battle royale names

Slightly reduced life steal on bullets in vampire mode

The highestWaveReached var is now saved locally meaning tips unlocked later in the game now show up without an internet connection

Fixed a bug where a 4 achievements were unlocked before they should be due to an update

Fixed a bug in the Esrever gamemode where bullets would "hit" enemies before spawning

Fixed a bug where playing with a seed would still give a golden border for gamemodes

Fixed a bug where playing with a seed would still give character achievements

Fixed an exploit allowing the player to play locked gamemodes

Fixed a bug where an ult would stop charging right before being fully charged

Fixed a spelling mistake in the description of the Fragile status effect

The game now forces certain cards to appear on a first playthrough

The game no longer saves when the options menu is closed to prevent an exploit

Reset all enabled gamemodes on launch of the new update to prevent having locked gamemodes enabled

Added a few names to Special Thanks

Changed the default Bloom setting

Changed the default Grain setting

Changed the default XPOpactiy setting

Changed the visuals for 3 gamemodes

