HUGE TECH TREE UPDATE!

It's finally here! A huge overhaul of the tech tree adding over 450 new nodes to it!
Other more minor changes are also part of this update, feel free to read the notes below!
UPDATE NOTES:
- Removed some nodes from the tech tree
- Added 173 Stat related nodes to the tech tree
- Added 15 crit related notes to the tech tree
- Added 30 gold related nodes to the tech tree
- Added 20 power level related nodes to the tech tree
- Added 15 boss related nodes to the tech tree
- Added 70 effect/modifier related nodes to the tech tree
- Added 40 bullet related nodes to the tech tree
- Added 40 ult related nodes to the Tech Tree
- Added 62 recycling / synergy related noted to the Tech Tree
- Added 105 other new nodes to the Tech Tree
- Reworked the structure of the tech tree
- Reworked the tech tree related achievements
- Fixed the tech tree zoom
- Added sound and visual effects to the tech tree
- Made practice mode harder
- The No Filler gamemode now enabled all slots from the start
- Changed the way confusion works on enemies and bosses
- Refunded all Gold spent on the old Tech Tree
- Removed some cards from the tech tree unlocking them by default
- Tech tree nodes now change their outline color based on their status
- Added the ability to change the time scale on the preview screen
- Added a % under each character representing progress
- Sped up Howard's dialogue during tutorial sections
- Howard now tells the player that they can hold down to advance dialogue faster
- Howard now tells the player about the swap slots button
- Howard now briefly mentions that white flashes on the damage view screen are crits
- Howard now briefly mentions that the player is in practice mode in the tutorial
- Changed the default Swap Slots keybind for Controllers
- Changed the color of Critical Hits to white on damage view in the preview window
- Slightly changed the way goldgain works
- Buffed the armour of the basic enemy
- Reduced the Threshhold for bloom
- Cards no longer lose a level when refreshing a modifier or effect
- Fixed a spelling mistake in a tip
- Fixed a bug where the regular cursor was visible on game launch if custom cursor if enabled
- "Fixed" the impossible to fix red particle bug (I hope...)
- Changed some of the battle royale names
- Slightly reduced life steal on bullets in vampire mode
- The highestWaveReached var is now saved locally meaning tips unlocked later in the game now show up without an internet connection
- Fixed a bug where a 4 achievements were unlocked before they should be due to an update
- Fixed a bug in the Esrever gamemode where bullets would "hit" enemies before spawning
- Fixed a bug where playing with a seed would still give a golden border for gamemodes
- Fixed a bug where playing with a seed would still give character achievements
- Fixed an exploit allowing the player to play locked gamemodes
- Fixed a bug where an ult would stop charging right before being fully charged
- Fixed a spelling mistake in the description of the Fragile status effect
- The game now forces certain cards to appear on a first playthrough
- The game no longer saves when the options menu is closed to prevent an exploit
- Reset all enabled gamemodes on launch of the new update to prevent having locked gamemodes enabled
- Added a few names to Special Thanks
- Changed the default Bloom setting
- Changed the default Grain setting
- Changed the default XPOpactiy setting
- Changed the visuals for 3 gamemodes
As always, to join the game's community find us on Discord.
