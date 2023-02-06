Patch Version v0.304.27 Difficulty Re-Balance

Hey everyone.

We are happy to bring our newest patch for the game, introducing a lot of balancing changes & improvements with a focus to increase challenge & flow, especially in the Challenging & Hardcore Difficulties.

The goal was to keep the relaxing difficulty relaxing for those who enjoy the building aspects of the game. While improving the challenge and replayability of the harder difficulties while also improving their pace.

Patch Highlights:

New Prosperity System.

Improved Resource Gain.

Improved Threat System.

Crafting Recipies changes.

New Stockpiles, Features & Improvements.

Later this month, we will be bringing another patch with a lot of new & requested features that we teased in our January Dev Log last week.

Happy week everyone!

Loke & Chaya 🤓

------Below, Patch notes for Version v0.304.27:

Difficulty Changes:

New:

Resources needed for crafting at the workstations, have been normalized across all difficulties.

Overwhelming Quests will now provide extra rewards in the same fashion Challenging Quests do.

When "At Risk" prosperity or worse, a tax penalty of 10%/20%/35% is applied by the king based on the current game difficulty. The Penalty can be seen in the new reputation tooltip. (see below)

Changes:

Slightly Improved resource gain from quests, especially for Hardcore Difficulty.

Increased resource gain from natural resources in all the difficulties.

Reputation Changes:

New:

Town Prosperity - The Current Lose Condition has been replaced by this feature. In addition to Reputation, Prosperity plays a major role in the success of your town. Losing your Prosperity could lead to game over .

There are 3 stages of Prosperity to look out for: Good - By keeping a Positive Balance & good King's Approval, Your Town is safe and thriving At Risk - Your actions have caught the attention of the king and a negative balance could lead to Bad Prosperity. Bad - At this stage, you are given until midnight to improve your current balance or you will lose the game. (The Game Over screen has been left unchanged. This means you can continue your playthrough but Platform specific achievements will no longer be unlocked.)



*We will continue to expand on this feature as we implement new systems into the game.

Changes:

Reputation Penality during evaluation, for going into Negative Balance, has been reduced to a third of its current value to a max of -20 Reputation points.

Reputation points. Refusing a King's Request will have its reputation & prosperity effects take place immediately and will set your town into "At Risk" Prosperity. These effects will last 1-4 days.

days. Having a Negative evaluated balance will put your town into "At Risk" Prosperity, this can be amended by having a positive balance by your next evaluation.

Reputation ToolTip:

The Reputation Breakdown Tooltip has been reworked to include your current Reputation (Deserted, Barren, etc....) and your prosperity. It will now also appear when hovering over your Reputation Stars.

The Current Fame Tooltip Has been Removed & Replaced by the Reputation Breakdown.

Increased the Size of the Reputation Breakdown UI for better readability.



Threat Changes:

New:

Failed Threats in Challenging & Hardcore Difficulty had their Penalty reworked and will become more challenging even for the wealthiest of towns. This in effect, will also increase the constitution Heroes' effectiveness , in their role of defending your losses.

had their Penalty reworked and will become even for the wealthiest of towns. This in effect, will also the , in their role of defending your losses. Max Threats have been increased in the end-game in all difficulties.

Changes:

Threats will now be more varied and challenging , reducing the likelihood of receiving low-level threats like goblins, in the end-game.

and , reducing the likelihood of receiving low-level threats like goblins, in the end-game. Threats Gold Rewards have been Doubled across all difficulties.

across all difficulties. Threats Material Rewards have been increased , especially when rewarding T1 Resources across all difficulties

, especially when rewarding T1 Resources across all difficulties Reduced the Interval Between Threats.

the Interval Between Threats. Rare threats had their Time limit decreased to 8 days from 10 .

days from . Legendary Threats had their time decreased in Challenging & Hardcore Difficulties to 12 and 10 days Respectivly.

Crafting Changes:

New:

The Quest Crafting Menu has been improved to show the available Tier rewards for each objective, along with tooltips to explain the new dynamic.



A New Potion has been added to the Apothecary - Greater Potion of Vigor is a Tier 4 Potion that will improve the Hero's Morale by 35% when taken.



has been added to the Apothecary - is a Tier 4 Potion that will improve the Hero's Morale by 35% when taken. A New Filter has been added to the Tailor's "Extras" inventory to filter between Backpacks & Capes in the same fashion items are filtered for the other shops.

Reserved Potions Drop Down Menu will now also display the Hero's CR.

Craft Balancing:

Apothecary:

Potion of Confidence has been moved to T1 Potion down from T2 and had its price adjusted to fit the new crafting level.

Potion down from and had its price adjusted to fit the new crafting level. Potion of Haste has been moved to T2 up from T1 and had its price adjusted to fit the new crafting level.

up from and had its price adjusted to fit the new crafting level. Potion of Plentiness had its effect increased to 25% up from 20%.

Transmutation Station: (Boss unlocks changed)

Defeating the Goblin Chieftain will now unlock Tier 2 Transmutation at the Transmutation Station.

will now unlock Tier 2 Transmutation at the Transmutation Station. Defeating the Bandit Leader will now unlock Tier 3 Transmutation at the Transmutation Station.

will now unlock Tier 3 Transmutation at the Transmutation Station. Defeating the Defiler will now unlock Tier 4 Transmutation at the Transmutation Station.

Innkeeper:

High-Quality recipes of Food Tier 2 and above will now provide a Morale Bonus to the Hero.

The bonus is affected by the crafted item quality. (This will not affect already crafted items)

Blacksmith:

One Handed Swords & off-handed swords had their Cost reduced across all tiers.

Daggers & Off-hand Daggers had their Cost reduced across all tiers.

Heavy Armours had their cost reduced and will require fewer resources to craft in Tier 1 & 4.

WoodWorker:

Shields had their Cost reduced across all tiers.

Polearms Tier 2 will now require Leather T1 instead of Wood T1 as an Ingredient.

instead of as an Ingredient. Polearms Tier 3 will now require Leather T1 instead of Metal T1 as an Ingredient.

Tanner:

Medium Armours had their cost reduced and will require fewer resources to craft in Tier 1 & 4.

Tailor:

Light Armours had their cost reduced and will require fewer resources to craft in Tier 1 & 4.

Miscellaneous:

New:

All existing stockpiles have been turned into small stockpiles , their required size has been adjusted

to better fit the crates' placement.

have been turned into , their required size has been adjusted to better fit the crates' placement. Medium Stockpile - New furniture under the workstation menu provides 25 stock capacity.

- New furniture under the workstation menu provides stock capacity. Large Stockpile - New furniture under the workstation menu provides 40 stock capacity.

- New furniture under the workstation menu provides stock capacity. Selecting a New Speed using the Speed Hotkeys while the speed controls are disabled (ex. during transitions or Crafting), will now set to the desired speed once the controls are re-enabled.

Changes:

The Reserved Filter button in the Inventory has been replaced with a button that will better represent the selected filter setting. Furthermore, it will flash promptly to alert the player whenever the player attempts to reserve a quest for a specific Hero.

in the Inventory has been replaced with a button that will better represent the selected filter setting. Furthermore, it will flash promptly to alert the player whenever the player attempts to reserve a quest for a specific Hero. Reduced the Interval between King Requests.

the Interval between King Requests. Updated Mr. George's Tutorial to reflect the new losing conditions.

Improved the visibility of resources during crafting.

the visibility of resources during crafting. Fireplace had its price reduced to 2 Wood T1 Down from T2

Down from The Achievement "Just a humble servant" had its milestone requirements reduced to 5/15/30 down from 5/20/50 .

had its milestone requirements to down from . Items will now show the Success bonus they provide when Hovering over the items in the Hero's Inventory.

they provide when the items in the Hero's Inventory. When closing a crafting menu while the crafting pop-up is open, the menu will now close the pop-up with it.

Fixes & Improvements: