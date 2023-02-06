 Skip to content

Griefhelm update for 6 February 2023

Plague of Fiends is back

Share · View all patches · Build 10484170

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added Events menu under Arena (Plague of Fiends Halloween event is contained in there).
  • Press A to skip cinematics (no longer need to hold)
  • Spear Collision Tweaks
  • Added rank icon next to items in Vendor UI

