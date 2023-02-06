- Added Events menu under Arena (Plague of Fiends Halloween event is contained in there).
- Press A to skip cinematics (no longer need to hold)
- Spear Collision Tweaks
- Added rank icon next to items in Vendor UI
Griefhelm update for 6 February 2023
Plague of Fiends is back
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Griefhelm Content Depot 1125331
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update