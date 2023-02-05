 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

SIMBA THE CAT update for 5 February 2023

fixed loading screen and teleporter

Share · View all patches · Build 10484150 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fixed Bugs Loading Screen All Teleporters
    relative with problem about bug in the loading screen
    if press button

  • Fixed some problem relative Player Start
    in the maps levels

Changed files in this update

Depot 2027171
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link