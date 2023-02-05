Minor bug fix

I fixed some issues found after the most recent Major release:

Version 5.0.2.5

Aspect Ratio Alignment issues:

these issues were discoverd when running Hunt the Muglump on the Steam Deck

The 'New Game' menu is out of alignment on the Steam Deck. Needed to adjust and realign the panel anchor points

The text on the Settings menu is not visible in some labels, no doubt also due to an aspect ratio issue and the finicky 'Typing' animation feature of Beautiful Interface which should be disabled during gameplay.

Some of the text on the game over screen was squished. Some of this was in all aspect ratios

The 'Empty Item' text displayed when the player runs out of arrows rather than the 'Empty Arrow' text.

Removed the Credits button from the "More" Buttons panel and from the game, for now. There's two people who made this game and we know who we are.

Rebalanced the pre-build Dungeon Settings. Every mode of play should now feel like a richer experience.

Fixed a bug where opening the 'Quit' menu from the Pause Menu and then exiting from that could cause a game crash