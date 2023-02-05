 Skip to content

Your Only Move Is HUSTLE update for 5 February 2023

Patch 1.0.2

Share · View all patches · Build 10484118 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.0.2

  • Fixed some prediction errors with projectile facing direction (credit to Degritone for finding this)
  • Reduced max lobby size to 32 (large lobbies were causing performance problems)
  • Fixed most freeze glitches in turbo mode
  • turn timer duration no longer resets after every match
  • Hustle is now interruptible on the opponents' turn
  • Updated DI display

Ninja

Chuk Jump
  • Air OK - Now sends downward

Robot

  • Armor can now take multiple hits from projectiles
LOIC
  • Can no longer be affected by Gust or Zephyr.

