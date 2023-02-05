Patch 1.0.2

1.0.2
- Fixed some prediction errors with projectile facing direction (credit to Degritone for finding this)
- Reduced max lobby size to 32 (large lobbies were causing performance problems)
- Fixed most freeze glitches in turbo mode
- turn timer duration no longer resets after every match
- Hustle is now interruptible on the opponents' turn
- Updated DI display
Ninja
Chuk Jump
- Air OK - Now sends downward
Robot
- Armor can now take multiple hits from projectiles
LOIC
- Can no longer be affected by Gust or Zephyr.
Changed files in this update