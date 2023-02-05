1.2.6 Patchnotes

Hey Community!
Pixel Piracy Version 1.2.6 is now Up.
This is an exciting update; it fixes a few bugs, improves grappling and pirate control, and adds a custom lighting system to the game.
- Shopkeeper shop info will now disappear if you attack them.
- Fixed bug where you could sometimes use books without consuming them.
- Fixed bug where bounty board would not disappear in rare instances if your pirate is killed while viewing bounty board.
- Fixed bug (one instance) where sometimes you could not board an enemy ship with a grappling hook.
- when setting sail (choosing location), hunger and morale will drain 4%*dificulty level instantly if values are 20% or higher.
- Animals will now aggro properly and move randomly.
- Added Custom Lighting system.
- Pirates during combat now will react better to your commands.
- Grappling system reliability improved.
Lighting System preview.
During Day;
https://i.gyazo.com/f72e747f1a0362260d4fdf78deaaa576.mp4
During Night:
https://i.gyazo.com/d64694ab0e900fcd0515c3e048319844.mp4
Enjoy!
Changed files in this update