Pixel Piracy update for 5 February 2023

1.2.6 Patchnotes

Hey Community!

Pixel Piracy Version 1.2.6 is now Up.

This is an exciting update; it fixes a few bugs, improves grappling and pirate control, and adds a custom lighting system to the game.

  • Shopkeeper shop info will now disappear if you attack them.
  • Fixed bug where you could sometimes use books without consuming them.
  • Fixed bug where bounty board would not disappear in rare instances if your pirate is killed while viewing bounty board.
  • Fixed bug (one instance) where sometimes you could not board an enemy ship with a grappling hook.
  • when setting sail (choosing location), hunger and morale will drain 4%*dificulty level instantly if values are 20% or higher.
  • Animals will now aggro properly and move randomly.
  • Added Custom Lighting system.
  • Pirates during combat now will react better to your commands.
  • Grappling system reliability improved.

Lighting System preview.

During Day;

https://i.gyazo.com/f72e747f1a0362260d4fdf78deaaa576.mp4

During Night:

https://i.gyazo.com/d64694ab0e900fcd0515c3e048319844.mp4

Enjoy!

