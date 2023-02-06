Small Planetoid Update

Added a handful of small planetoid geometries and textures. Check out Hyperion, a moon of Saturn. Improved and fixed bugs in object auto selection. Added an in-solar system brightness level to improve the LCD based HMD experience.
Improvements:
- Added "solar" system brightness level.
- Updated Hyperion, Phobos, Ida, Ceres and a few others still too small to see.
- Improved star selection in multi-star systems.
Bug Fixes:
- Corrected Jupiter mass.
- Corrected bug where zooming to maximum on outlying planetoids repositions user to a new center.
Changed files in this update