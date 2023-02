Share · View all patches · Build 10484040 · Last edited 5 February 2023 – 23:26:13 UTC by Wendy

This is just a build meant to make patching easier in the future, you can also run a basic hardware benchmark to see if you can run the game.

Linux is now supported, and Japanese is now a UI language option.

(MAKE SURE YOU COMPLETELY REMOVE OLD GAME FILES BEFORE DOWNLOADING THIS UPDATE)

More updates and such in the future

~ Star