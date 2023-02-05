v1.0.60 - Cinematics!

Added:
- Add "Pitiful Worm" intro cinematic to Island tutorial.
- Add inter-world teleport cinematics (i.e., Island-Farm, Sandbox-Farm).
- Add outline to interactable world items.
- Add additional minimap icons (e.g., flag, teleports, corpses, etc.)
Fixed:
- Fix creature creator tool sound effects unaffected by SFX volume.
- Fix singleplayer world failed to start (increment port on failed attempt to bind).
- Fix loading screen issue on connecting clients.
- Fix battle round/remaining text.
Changes:
- Stop moving if you dance, and stop dancing if you move.
- Optimize Farm map loading time.
If you encounter a bug, please consider reporting it in the community Discord server. Thank you!
Changed files in this update