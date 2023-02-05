 Skip to content

Creature Creator update for 5 February 2023

v1.0.60 - Cinematics!

Share · View all patches · Build 10484013 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added:

  • Add "Pitiful Worm" intro cinematic to Island tutorial.
  • Add inter-world teleport cinematics (i.e., Island-Farm, Sandbox-Farm).
  • Add outline to interactable world items.
  • Add additional minimap icons (e.g., flag, teleports, corpses, etc.)

Fixed:

  • Fix creature creator tool sound effects unaffected by SFX volume.
  • Fix singleplayer world failed to start (increment port on failed attempt to bind).
  • Fix loading screen issue on connecting clients.
  • Fix battle round/remaining text.

Changes:

  • Stop moving if you dance, and stop dancing if you move.
  • Optimize Farm map loading time.

If you encounter a bug, please consider reporting it in the community Discord server. Thank you!

