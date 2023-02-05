3.0.6 A Little More Polish

MAIN FIXES
- Updated tiles to help performance
- Updated A LOT of maps for better performance
- Fixed a problem where pictures heavily lagged the game
ADDED THINGIES
- The save files now tell you your current objective!
- Added an unlockable merchant in Pinechester Mansion
- Aura can learn Toxic Fire
- Updated lighting on numerous maps
- Added the Battle Scar card, makes certain bosses harder
BUG FIXES
- Fixed a lot of skills using the wrong animations
- Fixed an error that allowed a few statuses to carry outside of battle
- Fixed an error that made it impossible for dual element spells to do proper damage
- Fixed a bug that caused the battle music not to change when promoted
- Fixed a bug where the Loggia innkeeper disappeared mid cutscene
UPDATES
- Redid Antonio's Apartment
- Bows do Pierce damage instead of Physical
- Updated the Deadblin's moveset
- Made the Quillogeist more balanced, the timer starts at second phase instead
- Made the enemy Slimeus not as OP
- Agility buffs and debuffs have been rebalanced
Music Related Updates
- Spirit Tile Jingle
- Victory!
Changed files in this update