Paradigm Shift update for 5 February 2023

3.0.6 A Little More Polish

MAIN FIXES

  • Updated tiles to help performance
  • Updated A LOT of maps for better performance
  • Fixed a problem where pictures heavily lagged the game

ADDED THINGIES

  • The save files now tell you your current objective!
  • Added an unlockable merchant in Pinechester Mansion
  • Aura can learn Toxic Fire
  • Updated lighting on numerous maps
  • Added the Battle Scar card, makes certain bosses harder

BUG FIXES

  • Fixed a lot of skills using the wrong animations
  • Fixed an error that allowed a few statuses to carry outside of battle
  • Fixed an error that made it impossible for dual element spells to do proper damage
  • Fixed a bug that caused the battle music not to change when promoted
  • Fixed a bug where the Loggia innkeeper disappeared mid cutscene

UPDATES

  • Redid Antonio's Apartment
  • Bows do Pierce damage instead of Physical
  • Updated the Deadblin's moveset
  • Made the Quillogeist more balanced, the timer starts at second phase instead
  • Made the enemy Slimeus not as OP
  • Agility buffs and debuffs have been rebalanced
  • Spirit Tile Jingle
  • Victory!

