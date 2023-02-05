 Skip to content

WAR Card Game_uvr update for 5 February 2023

Update Build 10483924 is now live! (Please read this announcement!)

Share · View all patches · Build 10483924 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The following changes were implemented in this update:

-a yellow outline was added to the cursor (mouse pointer) so it could be seen more easily
-the Game Panel was made to stay in place when you click either the Deal Cards or Compare Cards buttons so you don't have to right click every time to bring the Game Panel back up

NOTE: The Game Panel does disappear when a WAR occurs or the game is paused (in order to make way for whichever banner is being displayed). When a WAR occurs, you will have to right click to bring back the Game Panel but the Game Panel will come back automatically when the game is resumed after being paused.

