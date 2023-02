Share · View all patches · Build 10483896 · Last edited 5 February 2023 – 22:32:17 UTC by Wendy

-Added a New Cutscene for Blood Mush/Recollector Portal Travels

-Adjusted the logic in the Main Hub for Recollector Portal Travelling

-Adjusted the logic for the Blood Mush ability

-Added a few New Sprites

-Added a few New sound effects

-Adjusted the puzzle near the Sewer gate entrance

-Adjusted logic, layers, object placement and design around the Desolate Mass and the Sewers

-Added to the aesthetic design of the Lair area

-Added to the design of many cutscenes