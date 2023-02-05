 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Carth Playtest update for 5 February 2023

Carth Alpha 1.92

Share · View all patches · Build 10483760 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Carth Alpha 1.92
~Added Undead AI
~Fixed Wendigo Animations
~Added More Spawners around Viernes
~Fixed Coloring UI issues in game
~New Mini Map and Compass
~New POI'S and UI pop up
~Small tweaks to new HUD
~Adjustments to Stats and Abilities
~Re baked Navmesh
~Navmesh adjustments for better movement
~Reset persistent storage
~Removed objects behind Demo Blocking wall to reduce game size

Changed files in this update

Depot 1638651
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link