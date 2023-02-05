Carth Alpha 1.92
~Added Undead AI
~Fixed Wendigo Animations
~Added More Spawners around Viernes
~Fixed Coloring UI issues in game
~New Mini Map and Compass
~New POI'S and UI pop up
~Small tweaks to new HUD
~Adjustments to Stats and Abilities
~Re baked Navmesh
~Navmesh adjustments for better movement
~Reset persistent storage
~Removed objects behind Demo Blocking wall to reduce game size
Carth Playtest update for 5 February 2023
