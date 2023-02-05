- Improved resolution and quality of the vehicle/consumable/equipment icons
- Fixed: the selling price of the vehicle is correct in all places in UI, Terrain clipping on Aigrette, Curbs clipping through the terrain, several small typos, and engine sounds with the manual gearbox correspond correctly with RPM.
- Leaderboards are about to be deleted, and time recording will be enabled right after that. (Only in time trial)
Engine Evolution 2022 update for 5 February 2023
Update 2022.0.12
Patchnotes via Steam Community
