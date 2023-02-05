 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Engine Evolution 2022 update for 5 February 2023

Update 2022.0.12

Share · View all patches · Build 10483746 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Improved resolution and quality of the vehicle/consumable/equipment icons
  • Fixed: the selling price of the vehicle is correct in all places in UI, Terrain clipping on Aigrette, Curbs clipping through the terrain, several small typos, and engine sounds with the manual gearbox correspond correctly with RPM.
  • Leaderboards are about to be deleted, and time recording will be enabled right after that. (Only in time trial)

Changed files in this update

Depot 1871991
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link