Gummy Dummy Battles update to version 1.1!

Here we are at the first update after the official release of Gummy Dummy Battles!
CHANGES IN VERSION 1.1:
-
I have removed the respawning of passive defenses, such as barriers, as their return to battle was useless and made it difficult for newly spawned mobile units to pass.
-
From the gameplay videos, I saw several users had issues using the mouse wheel to raise/lower the camera, so I decreased its default value, but you can easily change it in Settings/Game.
-
Some parameters related to the movement of the following units have been changed:
Goat
Camel
Elephant
Crocodile
-
I fixed the bug that sometimes didn't allow unlocking the next batch of missions.
-
I changed the audio volume of the following units (give me feedback, please):
Cat in heat
Angry dog
Crocodiles
Cow
Chicken
KNOWN ISSUES:
-
I've noticed that mines don't work properly against larger units.
-
Bouncing kid has trouble bouncing against large units.
I hope you're enjoying the game and, above all, it makes you smile!
If you want to support the game, the best way is to write a review to allow the Steam algorithm to suggest it more often to new players.
Thanks for your attention, and see you soon!
Changed files in this update