Gummy Dummy Battles update for 5 February 2023

Gummy Dummy Battles update to version 1.1!

Here we are at the first update after the official release of Gummy Dummy Battles!

CHANGES IN VERSION 1.1:

  • I have removed the respawning of passive defenses, such as barriers, as their return to battle was useless and made it difficult for newly spawned mobile units to pass.

  • From the gameplay videos, I saw several users had issues using the mouse wheel to raise/lower the camera, so I decreased its default value, but you can easily change it in Settings/Game.

  • Some parameters related to the movement of the following units have been changed:
    Goat
    Camel
    Elephant
    Crocodile

  • I fixed the bug that sometimes didn't allow unlocking the next batch of missions.

  • I changed the audio volume of the following units (give me feedback, please):
    Cat in heat
    Angry dog
    Crocodiles
    Cow
    Chicken

KNOWN ISSUES:

  • I've noticed that mines don't work properly against larger units.

  • Bouncing kid has trouble bouncing against large units.

I hope you're enjoying the game and, above all, it makes you smile!

If you want to support the game, the best way is to write a review to allow the Steam algorithm to suggest it more often to new players.

Thanks for your attention, and see you soon!

