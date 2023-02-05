Gummy Dummy Battles update to version 1.1!

Here we are at the first update after the official release of Gummy Dummy Battles!

CHANGES IN VERSION 1.1:

I have removed the respawning of passive defenses, such as barriers, as their return to battle was useless and made it difficult for newly spawned mobile units to pass.

From the gameplay videos, I saw several users had issues using the mouse wheel to raise/lower the camera, so I decreased its default value, but you can easily change it in Settings/Game.

Some parameters related to the movement of the following units have been changed:

Goat

Camel

Elephant

Crocodile

I fixed the bug that sometimes didn't allow unlocking the next batch of missions.

I changed the audio volume of the following units (give me feedback, please):

Cat in heat

Angry dog

Crocodiles

Cow

Chicken

KNOWN ISSUES:

I've noticed that mines don't work properly against larger units.

Bouncing kid has trouble bouncing against large units.

I hope you're enjoying the game and, above all, it makes you smile!

If you want to support the game, the best way is to write a review to allow the Steam algorithm to suggest it more often to new players.

Thanks for your attention, and see you soon!