Hello Loopers!

Happy February - pushing out a few fixes for the Worm boss and our new desert map for you all to enjoy!

Patch Notes

Rain will sometimes appear in urban hell map

Players are now invulnerable for 2 seconds after level up / chest pickup

Fix to Worm Boss animations on client side

New ability icons properly show when modifications are made

Stim Mod fixed

New Map: Desert Strike

What's next?