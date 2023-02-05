 Skip to content

Tales Of Polygonia update for 5 February 2023

Devlog #3

Share · View all patches · Build 10483664 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

the story continues in the new update "Tale of the Guardian Spirit".
"Get ready to battle the guardian spirit of the forest. Solve the riddle of his summoning and defeat him. Some rewards await you, so try your luck."

  • World Boss "Forest Guardian Spirit"
  • New Items (Necklace, Bow Enhancement, Summoning Items)
  • Enemy "Dark Forest Deer" has been reworked
  • Aggro Range has been increased by 25%-30%
  • minor bug fixes

Next we will revise the UI layout. We will let you know as soon as there is news about further updates. Thank you and have a great time.
Chris

