 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Femdom Wife Game - Zoe update for 5 February 2023

Zoe 1.6f4 - Extra helper texts

Share · View all patches · Build 10483642 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I'm posting a small update that adds some text to explain that the game has little content after the wedding. The warning texts can be found on the wedding quest in the quest log and on the wedding items in the store.

I apologize if all your save files are post-wedding, you will have to start a new game to access the pre-wedding content again.

This specific adjustment should only be done once during early access. With the additional warnings, I hope no future players are surprised by the change. In time, the post-wedding will be a full-fledged part of the game with enough content to make more sense.

Stay safe,
FWG

Changed files in this update

Depot 2018231
  • Loading history…
Depot 2018232
  • Loading history…
Depot 2018233
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link