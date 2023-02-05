Zoe 1.6f4 - Extra helper texts

I'm posting a small update that adds some text to explain that the game has little content after the wedding. The warning texts can be found on the wedding quest in the quest log and on the wedding items in the store.

I apologize if all your save files are post-wedding, you will have to start a new game to access the pre-wedding content again.

This specific adjustment should only be done once during early access. With the additional warnings, I hope no future players are surprised by the change. In time, the post-wedding will be a full-fledged part of the game with enough content to make more sense.

Stay safe,

FWG