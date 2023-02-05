2/5/2023
7.2 Ceilings and Spacings
New Features:
Added a few side quests to Undercity.
Violet's knowledge and charisma can now be seen at the
waypoint area.
Slightly more knowledge and charisma based dialog added
throughout game.
Ceiling and Spacing systems added. (all maps are flagged
as low, tall, or having no ceiling, as well as having
narrow, normal, or wide spacing) (an open field is
flagged as having no ceiling with wide spacing, while a
typical house is flagged as having a short ceiling with
narrow spacing) (effects do not occur until battle)
No Ceiling = Default.
Tall Ceiling = Flying units receive a debuff, and
temperature, humidity, and clutter effects are doubled.
Short Ceiling = Flying units receive a debuff,
and temperature, humidity, and clutter effects are
tripled.
Wide Spacing = Default.
Normal Spacing = -10% Evasion, and clutter effects are
doubled.
Narrow Spacing = -20% Evasion, and clutter effects
are tripled.
Balancing:
Reduced stamina costs to lower tier weapon skills.
Halved base stamina regen.
Increased difficulty of Red Temple by 10%.
Misc:
Created new song for new side area. (praise be to
the green rock)
Fixed infinite hiring of Hotel workers.
Deleted about 20 unused maps.
