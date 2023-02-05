2/5/2023

7.2 Ceilings and Spacings

New Features:

Added a few side quests to Undercity.

Violet's knowledge and charisma can now be seen at the

waypoint area.

Slightly more knowledge and charisma based dialog added

throughout game.

Ceiling and Spacing systems added. (all maps are flagged

as low, tall, or having no ceiling, as well as having

narrow, normal, or wide spacing) (an open field is

flagged as having no ceiling with wide spacing, while a

typical house is flagged as having a short ceiling with

narrow spacing) (effects do not occur until battle)

No Ceiling = Default.

Tall Ceiling = Flying units receive a debuff, and

temperature, humidity, and clutter effects are doubled.

Short Ceiling = Flying units receive a debuff,

and temperature, humidity, and clutter effects are

tripled.

Wide Spacing = Default.

Normal Spacing = -10% Evasion, and clutter effects are

doubled.

Narrow Spacing = -20% Evasion, and clutter effects

are tripled.

Balancing:

Reduced stamina costs to lower tier weapon skills.

Halved base stamina regen.

Increased difficulty of Red Temple by 10%.

Misc:

Created new song for new side area. (praise be to

the green rock)

Fixed infinite hiring of Hotel workers.

Deleted about 20 unused maps.