The version display was changed to help debugging problems.

From now on you'll see in the title screen:

On the left bottom corner the steam version

On the right bottom corner the game version

This is just a quality of life update, but a bigger one!

If this breaks your save files, please don't hesitate to contact us via discord (Catra#9999) or via mail (lala@traveler-rpg.dev).

We wish you all fun ːluvː ːsteamhappyː