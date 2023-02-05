- Fix if none are picked up, it shows 0 / 9 collectables in inventory, despite being less.
- Fix prevented repeating collectable pickup animation in viewer.
- Fix doraemon collectable hat disappears in viewer.
- Fixed misspelling and added extra dialogue.
- Fix in Nick's puzzle, if we restart it having a pot resulting from the mix in the central table: It does not restart correctly.
- Fix Nick's puzzle in central table, when trying to put a jar inside without previously having collected the result jar of a previous mix. It doesn't allow you to put another inside. But, if after picking it up we try to introduce another can again: error.
- Fix we are followed by a looping electric SFX after completing Nick's puzzle.
- Fix volume of electrical SFX in the fuse panel of the Garage.
- Fix the HUD does not respawn after the attic cinematic.
- Fix appears Nick an instant after the final cinematic.
- Fix loading screen icons appear suddenly when going up to the 2nd floor.
Delirium update for 5 February 2023
Patch 0.0.6
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update