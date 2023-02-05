 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Delirium update for 5 February 2023

Patch 0.0.6

Share · View all patches · Build 10483451 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fix if none are picked up, it shows 0 / 9 collectables in inventory, despite being less.
  • Fix prevented repeating collectable pickup animation in viewer.
  • Fix doraemon collectable hat disappears in viewer.
  • Fixed misspelling and added extra dialogue.
  • Fix in Nick's puzzle, if we restart it having a pot resulting from the mix in the central table: It does not restart correctly.
  • Fix Nick's puzzle in central table, when trying to put a jar inside without previously having collected the result jar of a previous mix. It doesn't allow you to put another inside. But, if after picking it up we try to introduce another can again: error.
  • Fix we are followed by a looping electric SFX after completing Nick's puzzle.
  • Fix volume of electrical SFX in the fuse panel of the Garage.
  • Fix the HUD does not respawn after the attic cinematic.
  • Fix appears Nick an instant after the final cinematic.
  • Fix loading screen icons appear suddenly when going up to the 2nd floor.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2260031
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link