DreamScapes Dimensions update for 5 February 2023

v0.148a

Build 10483372 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Falkarth, the Guild Historian, can now set a guide path to the guild outposts
  2. Adjusted character portrait creation to try and stop vanishing portraits
  3. Fixed the reopen trade route quest guide path to the Dwarven Mines
  4. Redesigned the Adventurers Arena area and added potion loot chests

