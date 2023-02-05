- Falkarth, the Guild Historian, can now set a guide path to the guild outposts
- Adjusted character portrait creation to try and stop vanishing portraits
- Fixed the reopen trade route quest guide path to the Dwarven Mines
- Redesigned the Adventurers Arena area and added potion loot chests
DreamScapes Dimensions update for 5 February 2023
v0.148a
Patchnotes via Steam Community
DreamScapes Dimensions MMORPG Depot Depot 1503445
