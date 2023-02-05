 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tunguska: The Visitation update for 5 February 2023

Update 1.60-2 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 10483368 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • With chase cam, the little arrow will now indicate where the player is aiming at. and it'll also help reveal building and hide trees.

  • Fixed a problem with aim stuttering when camera view is on top with chase cam mode

  • Disabled motion blur

  • Fixed a bug with cursor not showing up when interacting with a bed.

  • You can now press Esc to close the resting panel.

Changed files in this update

Tunguska: The Visitation Win64 Depot 1601971
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link