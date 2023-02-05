-
With chase cam, the little arrow will now indicate where the player is aiming at. and it'll also help reveal building and hide trees.
-
Fixed a problem with aim stuttering when camera view is on top with chase cam mode
-
Disabled motion blur
-
Fixed a bug with cursor not showing up when interacting with a bed.
-
You can now press Esc to close the resting panel.
Tunguska: The Visitation update for 5 February 2023
Update 1.60-2 Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Tunguska: The Visitation Win64 Depot 1601971
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update