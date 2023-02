Hello everyone,

here is a small patch "01" that's bringing some bug fixes.

Bug fixes:

-Portal not opening sometimes

-Armadillo stuck in the stunned animation

-Boss fight 3, "game breaking" sequence

-Too many logs

Large patch that will resolve certain visual and audio glitches can be expected sometimes this week.

If you happen to stumble upon any serious bugs, or any bugs at all, you can report them in the discussion section of the community hub.

Thank you very much!