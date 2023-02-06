Garden Galaxy update 1.0.10

This update includes some improvements, fixes and most importantly... corner tiles!

Expand your garden's terrain using new corner shapes for all existing slopes and stairs.

See the patch notes below for more changes.

Future Development

We're also very busy working on a major feature & content update. We're excited to show you more soon!

Thank you to the community for being so positive and creative!

Patch Notes 1.0.10

Items

Corner tiles have been added for all existing slopes and stairs.

Click on a slope or stairs to switch between the different shapes.

Click on a slope or stairs to switch between the different shapes. 7 new item variations. Find them in the Farm, Urban and Lawn set.

Plants can now be planted into the Ball Tree, Round Bush and Hedge.

Items that can now be stacked upon: Ball Tree, Round Bush, Star Light.

The barbecue can be turned on!

Collection Screen

Added small icons to represent the function of an item.

Hovering over the coin of a set's header will display that set's name.

Added a category for secret items (appears if at least one secret item has been discovered**).

System

Changed how save files are written to disk, to help protect existing saves if there is any corruption while writing new ones.

Added an in-game notification if saving fails.

Auto saves are now made every 5 minutes (previously every minute).

Extended the range of the camera zoom.

Fixes / Optimisations

Fixed the dry grass slope being stackable. Existing stacks will persist until the tiles are moved.

Fixed grass sometimes disappearing after dragging a ground tile above.

Fixed some plants that weren't animating when watered or moved.

Fixed fish not moving after being placed directly from storage.

Fixed the hosepipe facing the wrong direction.

Fixed certain situations where items weren't being recorded in the Collection if they were put straight into storage.

Reduced the number of draw calls for all soil tiles and planter soil, improving rendering performance in large gardens.

** For existing saves: secret items that aren't in storage or placed in the scene will need to be found again to be revealed in the Collection.