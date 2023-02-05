Game speed mini hotfix

v0.2.12.4 Game modes
CHANGES:
.3 .4
- New game speed : Slow, Normal, Fast.
- New game modes : Beginner, Expert, Hardcore.
- New tribe reports for mood, lack of food, hunt, tombs, housing and overwork.
- Building icon states : broken, needs repairs, building.
- Storage priority now affects to unload priority.
- New achievement : Atlantis.
.0 .1 .2
- The playable area in the region map is doubled.
- New tree species: Pine tree.
- The game ends when the sea level reaches your settlement.
- New thoughts about liked or disliked food.
- New Neolithic clothes variations.
- New multiple dismantle tool in the tribe window.
- New log storage construction.
- New mod system using zip compression and compatibility auto-detection.
FIXES:
.3 .4
- The lack of housing effect on unrest is now progressive.
- The initial tribe resources are increased.
- Icons not updating properly when changing values.
- The selection of leaders takes fitness into account as well.
- Storage area configuration not working.
- Zip support for language mods.
- Dead bodies in services blocking its use.
.0 .1 .2
- Unrest mechanics and resource production are now more challenging.
- Population progression by migrants and births tweaked.
- Some user interface and tutorial fixes and improvements.
- Culture mixture calculation for newborns was bugged.
- Migrant groups issues fixed.
- Bury task priority increased.
- Rationing policy adjusted.
- Navigation zones calculation bugged.
- Resources missing after arriving to a new location.
- Invalid tool lack report and double reporting.
- Updated mapping of the constructions on the map when removing others.
- Fixes in the global string table implementation due to related crashes.
- The Wesser-Fulda river not displaying in local map.
KNOWN ISSUES:
- Saved games could become obsolete after a game update.
PLEASE, KEEP UPDATED YOUR GRAPHICS DRIVERS.
- Please send us a report if the game crashes and write down report number.
- Please use the Steam 'Players' forum to post your feedback, bugs & issues.
- Please mod creators: Update & upload your mods when required.
WHAT'S NEXT?
- We are developing Neolithic animal husbandry.
HOW CAN I SUPPORT THE CONTINUOUS IMPROVEMENT OF ANCIENT CITIES?
- Please post a review on Steam to support long-term improvements to the game
Changed files in this update