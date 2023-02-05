 Skip to content

Ancient Cities update for 5 February 2023

Game speed mini hotfix

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.2.12.4 Game modes

CHANGES:

.3 .4

  • New game speed : Slow, Normal, Fast.
  • New game modes : Beginner, Expert, Hardcore.
  • New tribe reports for mood, lack of food, hunt, tombs, housing and overwork.
  • Building icon states : broken, needs repairs, building.
  • Storage priority now affects to unload priority.
  • New achievement : Atlantis.

.0 .1 .2

  • The playable area in the region map is doubled.
  • New tree species: Pine tree.
  • The game ends when the sea level reaches your settlement.
  • New thoughts about liked or disliked food.
  • New Neolithic clothes variations.
  • New multiple dismantle tool in the tribe window.
  • New log storage construction.
  • New mod system using zip compression and compatibility auto-detection.

FIXES:

.3 .4

  • The lack of housing effect on unrest is now progressive.
  • The initial tribe resources are increased.
  • Icons not updating properly when changing values.
  • The selection of leaders takes fitness into account as well.
  • Storage area configuration not working.
  • Zip support for language mods.
  • Dead bodies in services blocking its use.

.0 .1 .2

  • Unrest mechanics and resource production are now more challenging.
  • Population progression by migrants and births tweaked.
  • Some user interface and tutorial fixes and improvements.
  • Culture mixture calculation for newborns was bugged.
  • Migrant groups issues fixed.
  • Bury task priority increased.
  • Rationing policy adjusted.
  • Navigation zones calculation bugged.
  • Resources missing after arriving to a new location.
  • Invalid tool lack report and double reporting.
  • Updated mapping of the constructions on the map when removing others.
  • Fixes in the global string table implementation due to related crashes.
  • The Wesser-Fulda river not displaying in local map.

KNOWN ISSUES:

  • Saved games could become obsolete after a game update.

PLEASE, KEEP UPDATED YOUR GRAPHICS DRIVERS.

  • Please send us a report if the game crashes and write down report number.
  • Please use the Steam 'Players' forum to post your feedback, bugs & issues.
  • Please mod creators: Update & upload your mods when required.

WHAT'S NEXT?

  • We are developing Neolithic animal husbandry.

HOW CAN I SUPPORT THE CONTINUOUS IMPROVEMENT OF ANCIENT CITIES?

  • Please post a review on Steam to support long-term improvements to the game

