Idling to Rule the Gods update for 5 February 2023

Changes for Version 4.05.1375 (2023-02-05)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added 2 new pets. Basilisk, from Nono, which is a mage with a secret unlock and evo condition. The other pet is Leviathan, which you can get from the 50 million growth achievement. Most people are still far from reaching it, but a few people reached it already and that pet did not exist yet.
  • Fixed a few issues with the highscores I added last time. The one for UCCs last time only counted offline time and also when you had started the challenge before the last update. Now you need to start a new one to get a highscore which counts.
  • For D4 the growth you get from events scales now with difficulty (10% more each difficulty).
  • If you manage to beat any Boss in any D4-2, you will now get a recipe for new crafting items you can take into dungeons. One of them will make your team auto succeed any D1-3 event and the other event will make your team auto avoid any trap from D1-4, except the unblockable traps.
  • Some bugfixes (CBC levels count for MAC, EMC issue, tooltips, typos, ui issues)

