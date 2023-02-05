 Skip to content

Lake Haven - Chrysalis update for 5 February 2023

Speedrunner Quality of Life Update.

Show us how fast you can go!

We've been loving the recent speedrunning activity among the community and if you haven't already given it a go, we would love to see how fast you can beat the game!

Upload your results to https://www.speedrun.com/lake_haven (thanks for MildGothDaddy for setting up the site).

  • In game timer added to in-game settings.
  • Settings will now be saved so you won't need to change settings on starting new game.
  • Final cutscene can now be skipped.
  • Fixed inventory maintaining when starting new game.

