Speedrunner Quality of Life Update.

Show us how fast you can go!
We've been loving the recent speedrunning activity among the community and if you haven't already given it a go, we would love to see how fast you can beat the game!
Upload your results to https://www.speedrun.com/lake_haven (thanks for MildGothDaddy for setting up the site).
- In game timer added to in-game settings.
- Settings will now be saved so you won't need to change settings on starting new game.
- Final cutscene can now be skipped.
- Fixed inventory maintaining when starting new game.
Changed files in this update