CEO update for 5 February 2023

0.3.52 release notes

Share · View all patches · Build 10483250 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Raw Materials Trader unit added to Warehouse
  • New setting (when creating a game) to allow Raw materials trader
  • A player can form a new corporation if he finds himself without one (e.g. after a bankruptcy)
  • New setting (when creating a game) to allow forming new corporations
  • If a player is chairman of a corporation, he can hire himself as CEO
  • Chairman can issue stock
  • The value of a Natural Resources's quality now better reflects how much end products value high quality
  • Adjusting spending on training, advertising or quality is now done in 5% increments (hold shift for full control)
  • Research unit shows top level
  • Competitors are better at computing their subjective value of natural resources
  • If a building has a unit with a warning (red triangle), the building list will display the same warning
  • The small/medium/large radio buttons on the new building window show unit/slot count and operating overhead
  • CEO's bonus is now based on operating profit, not net profit
  • CEO's bonus is still calculated on the 1st of the year, but it is now paid in monthly installments
  • Dividend is still calculated on the 1st of each quarter, but it is now paid in monthly installments
  • The "Other" line on the income sheet is now split into "Other", "CEO Compensation", "Dividend" and "Land value increase"
  • Inventory corrections are now write-offs instead of "other"
  • Seeds&fertilizer-cost of crop growing is now added to the new "Supplies" account during sowing, growing and harvesting (used to be purchase cost at time of sale, or written off)
  • Fixed bug where competitors would sometimes not upgrade units even if they operated at full capacity
  • Fixed bug where competitors would sometimes stop acting if their stock price got too high
  • Fixed bug where competitors would sometimes stop acting if they took on too much debt

