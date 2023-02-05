- Raw Materials Trader unit added to Warehouse
- New setting (when creating a game) to allow Raw materials trader
- A player can form a new corporation if he finds himself without one (e.g. after a bankruptcy)
- New setting (when creating a game) to allow forming new corporations
- If a player is chairman of a corporation, he can hire himself as CEO
- Chairman can issue stock
- The value of a Natural Resources's quality now better reflects how much end products value high quality
- Adjusting spending on training, advertising or quality is now done in 5% increments (hold shift for full control)
- Research unit shows top level
- Competitors are better at computing their subjective value of natural resources
- If a building has a unit with a warning (red triangle), the building list will display the same warning
- The small/medium/large radio buttons on the new building window show unit/slot count and operating overhead
- CEO's bonus is now based on operating profit, not net profit
- CEO's bonus is still calculated on the 1st of the year, but it is now paid in monthly installments
- Dividend is still calculated on the 1st of each quarter, but it is now paid in monthly installments
- The "Other" line on the income sheet is now split into "Other", "CEO Compensation", "Dividend" and "Land value increase"
- Inventory corrections are now write-offs instead of "other"
- Seeds&fertilizer-cost of crop growing is now added to the new "Supplies" account during sowing, growing and harvesting (used to be purchase cost at time of sale, or written off)
- Fixed bug where competitors would sometimes not upgrade units even if they operated at full capacity
- Fixed bug where competitors would sometimes stop acting if their stock price got too high
- Fixed bug where competitors would sometimes stop acting if they took on too much debt
CEO update for 5 February 2023
0.3.52 release notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update