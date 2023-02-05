 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Stoneshard update for 5 February 2023

Hotfixes 0.8.0.22-0.8.0.24 - Changelog

Share · View all patches · Build 10483242 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed the freezes reported by some players when playing with the native cursor enabled. Returned the option to enable it in the settings.
  • Fixed some empty vessels being able to apply their targets with “Wetness” and “Covered in Alcohol” when thrown.
  • Fixed wolf packs getting stuck in the “Howl” loop.
  • Fixed the possibility of avoiding death by moving to another location on the same turn as receiving lethal damage.
  • Adjusted the menu layout for the 1280x800 screen resolution.
  • The cursor size now adapts to the game window size.
  • Fixed “Rune of Enfeeblement” and “Rune of Fortifying” granting their effect regardless of the distance to a runic boulder.
  • Fixed the occasional crash caused by killing Girruds.
  • Fixed the issue with displaced container menus.
  • Reduced the intensity of the “Drunkenness” visual effects.
  • Fixed Necromancers using the same speech lines as the generic Undead.
  • Fixed the bug causing enemies to use incorrect speech lines under certain circumstances.
  • Tweaked the effectiveness of alcohol and the Bloodletting Lancet to make Pain and Intoxication more manageable during the early stages of the game.

Changed files in this update

Stoneshard Linux Depot 625962
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link