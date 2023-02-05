- Fixed the freezes reported by some players when playing with the native cursor enabled. Returned the option to enable it in the settings.
- Fixed some empty vessels being able to apply their targets with “Wetness” and “Covered in Alcohol” when thrown.
- Fixed wolf packs getting stuck in the “Howl” loop.
- Fixed the possibility of avoiding death by moving to another location on the same turn as receiving lethal damage.
- Adjusted the menu layout for the 1280x800 screen resolution.
- The cursor size now adapts to the game window size.
- Fixed “Rune of Enfeeblement” and “Rune of Fortifying” granting their effect regardless of the distance to a runic boulder.
- Fixed the occasional crash caused by killing Girruds.
- Fixed the issue with displaced container menus.
- Reduced the intensity of the “Drunkenness” visual effects.
- Fixed Necromancers using the same speech lines as the generic Undead.
- Fixed the bug causing enemies to use incorrect speech lines under certain circumstances.
- Tweaked the effectiveness of alcohol and the Bloodletting Lancet to make Pain and Intoxication more manageable during the early stages of the game.
Stoneshard update for 5 February 2023
Hotfixes 0.8.0.22-0.8.0.24 - Changelog
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Stoneshard Linux Depot 625962
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update