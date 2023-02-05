V0.1.4 Hotfix and balancing

V0.1.4
Features:
- Added rerolls to perk selection. You now start with 1 reroll and accrue 1 every 50 days.
Fixes:
- Fixed NullRef issues in pathfinder, Anti missile turret & lingering bombs.
- Fixed mobile station being out of the screen limits when spawning.
- Fixed boundary issues on very large resolutions.
- Fixed mercenary missions possibly stacking incorrectly causing a progression block.
- Fixed pause overlay being shown in combat and vice versa for combat.
- Fixed an annoying bug with the shield where it keeps turning off at 50% instead of 0.
- Fixed progression block when components got upgraded past their max level by error. This would also happen in later stages of the game for the enemy ships.
- Fixed enemy characters spawning in random locations instead of their current task. When an enemy ship appears, all crew will be in position ready to fight.
- Fixed an issue with the in game menu being open at the same time as other events, resuming the game while playing the events(such as the mercenary mission).
Misc:
- Added tooltips to the upcoming UI elements.
Balance:
Events:
- Colony can now grow up to 10 levels (previously 5) with the cost of upgrading increasing faster than before. Once fully leveled the event then provides a large cash reward (end game).
- Mercenary missions now go up to lvl 10 (previously 5) with better reward. When playing the mission, your weapon will be a modified version of either the laser blaster or machine gun depending on which is higher level. At lvl 3 the weapon will not fire 2 projectiles and from lvl 6 2 additional ones in a slight V shape (In the next path this will be included in their upgrade tree).
Characters:
- Reduced job bonus from 400% to 200%.
- Reduced previous job bonus from 200% to 150%.
Ship:
- Upgrade system rework: Upgrades are now in their own menu accessible either via the main screen or via a button when selecting a component.
- The new system has a small upgrade tree with different paths giving out different bonuses [INCOMPLETE]. For this update only the generator has actual path decisions, other systems will be shortly added but I didn’t want to delay the patch too much as ~20 systems X 6 special upgrades equals 120 modifiers with localization etc.
- Weapons balance: All weapons have been rebalanced (still Work in progress). First tier of weapons don’t scale to very high dps anymore and are more useful for their utility upgrades later on.
- Increased health to keep up with DPS better. Floor tiles also have more health and give bigger health bonuses when upgraded.
Oxygen:
- Air leaks are now 5X larger than before. The max air loss for a breach is now 1000(up from 200) units or 50% of an open door flow.
Fire:
- Fire ignition of nearby tiles increased to 0.2 (previously 0.1). That means if a fire is burning with 20 fire ranks, nearby tiles will get +4 ignition ranks per seconds (100 require to ignite).
