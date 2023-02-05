- Updated geographical locations of villages, which slightly changes the sunrise and sunset times depending on the map.
- Fixed: "Children's Tale" can now be won by hiring mercenaries (3-4 rangers should do it)
- Fixed: Village names should now display correctly after loading a save game
- Fixed: Kroburg story no longer forces you to click on responses when there's only one response available (like in the intro)
- Fixed: "Darkest Nights" story should no longer make you go through duplicate dialogs
- Fixed a few minor dialog issues in the "Founding Kroburg" story, and added a filler quest to ensure continuity.
- Fixed ranger logic slightly, improving their chance to find monster lairs
Black Forest update for 5 February 2023
(mostly) Story Bugfixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
