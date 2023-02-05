Update 0.4.3

Hello to everybody,
The weather affects your character.
A fire pit will protect you from freezing.
Your screen will bleed when you take damage.
Have a nice time
FussyCraft
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Hello to everybody,
The weather affects your character.
A fire pit will protect you from freezing.
Your screen will bleed when you take damage.
Have a nice time
FussyCraft
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update