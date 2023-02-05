 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Zombie Land - Survival update for 5 February 2023

Update 0.4.3

Share · View all patches · Build 10483195 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello to everybody,

The weather affects your character.
A fire pit will protect you from freezing.

Your screen will bleed when you take damage.

Have a nice time
FussyCraft

Changed files in this update

Depot 2216511
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link